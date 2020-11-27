Global  
 

Las Vegas slips out of top 10 places to celebrate NYE

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s
Las Vegas slips out of top 10 places to celebrate NYE

Las Vegas slips out of top 10 places to celebrate NYE

Las Vegas slips out of the top 10 places to celebrate NYE as the pandemic has canceled celebrations.


