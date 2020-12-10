SWAT S04E06 Hopeless Sinners

S.W.A.T.

4x06 "Hopeless Sinners" Season 4 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - Chris brings the SWAT team into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader (Sean Patrick Thomas) using his church for illicit gain.

Also, Hondo receives troubling news about Darryl related to Leroy, Darryl’s father, being released from prison, and Tan’s wedding planning hits a snag, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, December 16th on CBS.