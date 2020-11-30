Man Says He Got Chicago Parking Ticket Notice In Mail When He's Never Even Been To Chicago
A St.
Louis area man is in a fight to clear not his name, but his license plate.
East Alton resident Doyle Hornbeck got a City of Chicago parking ticket notice in the mail, but said he has never even been to the Windy City.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.