Man Says He Got Chicago Parking Ticket Notice In Mail When He's Never Even Been To Chicago

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
A St.

Louis area man is in a fight to clear not his name, but his license plate.

East Alton resident Doyle Hornbeck got a City of Chicago parking ticket notice in the mail, but said he has never even been to the Windy City.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.


