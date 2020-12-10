Video Credit: Entrepreneur - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 weeks ago

Lauren Conrad: Don't Be Afraid to Learn as You Go, Entrepreneurs!

The co-founder of The Little Market says it can be a benefit to not know about every problem you're about to face.

Lauren Conrad, co-founder of nonprofit fair trade shop The Little Market, admits that going into the process of starting a business, she and Hannah Skvarla didn't know what they didn't know.

"It might have been a blessing because starting a non-profit is very overwhelming and it could have been intimidating in the beginning," she explains.

"This way we tackled problems as they came." Rather than being crushed by a mountain of problems, Lauren and Hannah took things one step at a time, taking the advice of experts in the industry.

"It takes a while to start a business or a non-profit, and we were able to take our time and grow the business organically." Being forced to move slowly, Lauren says, turned out to be a big benefit, giving them the time to learn about their customers, and grow at a sustainable, manageable pace.

