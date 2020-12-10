2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Driving Video

Like every other F-150, Tremor uses a high-strength steel frame and high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body.

It comes in SuperCrew configuration with a 5.5-foot box, 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission plus standard four-wheel drive.

Available in standard, mid and high equipment groups, F-150 Tremor includes a range of standard and available features.

All equipment levels share core suspension hardware that helps balance work with off-road prowess.

The upgraded suspension starts with retuned springs front and rear for added ground clearance and to help keep tires more firmly in contact with terrain.

Front hub knuckles and upper control arms are revised while Tremor-specific monotube shocks at the front and twin tube shocks at the rear are tuned for softer damping at low speeds, with additional damping and control for more severe off-road events.

New 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires mounted on unique matte-finish 18-inch wheels offer added ground clearance and a 1-inch wider stance for more confidence off-road.

A Raptor-style bash plate serves to protect front end components in challenging off-road situations.

All of these modifications together result in an approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and departure angle o