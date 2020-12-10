Skoda OCTAVIA Combi RS Driving Video

Global  
 

A new era begins for the sporty ŠKODA RS family: the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV with plug-in hybrid drive can be ordered from ŠKODA dealers in Germany.

The prices for the sustainably sporty top model start at 42,267 euros including 16 percent VAT, the OCTAVIA COMBI RS iV is available from 42,949 euros.

At the start of the order, customers can order the FIRST EDITION special model for the same price, which with its extended equipment offers a price advantage of 1,375 euros compared to a standard OCTAVIA RS iV.


