Land Rover Discovery 90 P400 - On-Road Driving

New Discovery combines an exceptional design evolution with a versatile and intelligently packaged interior which embodies the spirit of family adventure that has characterised Land Rover’s premium family SUV for more than 30 years.

Featuring the latest generation of powerful and efficient six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, advanced Pivi Pro infotainment and superior comfort and practicality, New Discovery remains one of the most capable, connected and versatile full seven-seat premium SUVs in the world.

With Land Rover’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) underpinning a suite of advanced technologies, New Discovery delivers new levels of sophistication, desirability and efficiency while retaining its customary breadth of on- and off-road capability and towing credentials.

From its updated Terrain Response 2 system and Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates to its new Cabin Air Filtration*, New Discovery looks after customers like never before.


