Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s - Published 2 minutes ago

Boris Johnson blooper on India's farmers' protest: Watch | Oneindia News

UK PM Boris Johnson reiterated his government's stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan would have to be resolved bilaterally.

However, the question he said this in response to was on quite a different subject.

Watch the video to know more.

#BorisJohnson #BlooperVideo #FarmersProtest