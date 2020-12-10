Watch: Saif gives glimpse of new tattoo as he steps out for walk with Kareena

Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending a long, peaceful time in Himachal Pradesh.

The actor was shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala recently.

Saif came back earlier this week with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur.

Soon, the actor had a run-in with the paparazzi on Wednesday evening.

Saif was clicked outside his home with Kareena and the two had seemingly gone out for walk.

He was seen in a blue T-shirt and his usual red bandana.

Kareena, who is heavily pregnant with her second baby, was seen in a flowing pink dress.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Saif's new tattoo.

Saif had a large new tattoo on his left arm which showed pyramids, encasing an eye.

Saif was last seen in Tanhaji, which released earlier this year.