I Got Pregnant At 15 - But We Wouldn't Change It | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

A MOTHER who had her first child when she was 15 has revealed what it’s like to be a teen parent - and the judgement she and her partner have faced along the way.

Cat McCullough met her now-husband, Grant, at high school in California.

The pair had only been dating for eight months when Cat found out she was pregnant.

At the time, Cat was 15 and Grant was 17.

Two years later, Cat, now 18, and Grant, now 21, are married and parents to their son Toby.

Cat told Truly: “Getting pregnant that young was a very irresponsible decision to make but we are just like any other parents.” When Cat and Toby found out they were pregnant, they were both completely shocked but took responsibility for their actions, facing the pressures of parenthood and breaking the news to their own parents.

Cat’s mum, Kelly, who had her first child at 18, found the pregnancy hard to accept.

Kelly said: “I was devastated for the challenges she would forever face,” but ultimately, is incredibly proud of the mother her daughter has become.

Cat, who had her baby a month before she turned 16, missed a year of high school yet still managed to graduate Valedictorian of her class.

“One of the biggest complications has been balancing what we still need to do as humans, like finishing high school and college,” Cat explained.

Despite the judgement they’ve faced, from loved ones and strangers, both Cat and Grant agree they wouldn’t change a thing: “I’d take a day with my son over anything.”