Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences".

Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks [Video]

Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells BBC Breakfast that "significantdifferences still remain" between the EU and the UK as both parties work in abid to agree a post-Brexit trade agreement.

Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring' [Video]

Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Covid tier restrictions will help the UK 'bridge into the Spring', when there is hope a vaccine will move us into a 'whole different place'. The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow after MPs approved the plans, despite 55 Conservatives voting against the Government and Labour abstaining from the vote. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit trade talks

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London. The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Dominic Raab refuses to rule out third lockdown [Video]

Dominic Raab refuses to rule out third lockdown

Dominic Raab has refused to rule out a third national lockdown if there isanother wave of coronavirus cases in the new year. The Foreign Secretary toldBBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show there is a “risk” of a third spike in casenumbers “if we don’t get the balance right”.

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.

Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock [Video]

Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, receives the UK PrimeMinister Boris Johnson in Brussels.

Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Brussels ahead of his meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a Brexit trade deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here' [Video]

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a turbulent break-up with the bloc in three weeks.

Brexit and budget deadlock set to overshadow EU summit in Brussels [Video]

Brexit and budget deadlock set to overshadow EU summit in Brussels

It's crunch time in Brussels, as European leaders meet physically for the first time since October.

Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

