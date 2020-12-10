Patti Smith teams up with documentary maker for birthday livestream show

7 people who tested positive for new COVID strain are doing well: Karnataka Health Minister



Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on December informed that the 7 people who have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 are not showing any serious symptoms. He said, "7 people have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 and are admitted to hospital. They're not showing any serious symptoms. 3 of their contacts have tested positive for COVID, their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing."

Credit: ANI