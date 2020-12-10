Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patti Smith teams up with documentary maker for birthday livestream show

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Patti Smith teams up with documentary maker for birthday livestream show

Patti Smith teams up with documentary maker for birthday livestream show

Patti Smith will play her first band gig since COVID shut down live music to celebrate her birthday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Patti Smith Patti Smith American singer-songwriter, author, poet and visual artist


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

2 UK returnees tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 in UP [Video]

2 UK returnees tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 in UP

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on December 30 informed that two people, who returned from UK, have found positive for new strain of COVID-19 in the state. "One is form Meerut and second is from Gautam Buddh Nagar," he added

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
7 people who tested positive for new COVID strain are doing well: Karnataka Health Minister [Video]

7 people who tested positive for new COVID strain are doing well: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on December informed that the 7 people who have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 are not showing any serious symptoms. He said, "7 people have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 and are admitted to hospital. They're not showing any serious symptoms. 3 of their contacts have tested positive for COVID, their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Economists split on possible $2,000 stimulus checks, as latest COVID aid starts rolling out

 Economists are split over whether increasing the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person is a good idea. Will the money go to those who need it most? How..
CBS News
Daily Punch - Rights of Radhe sold for a whopping Rs. 230 crores [Video]

Daily Punch - Rights of Radhe sold for a whopping Rs. 230 crores

Rights of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been sold to Zee Studios for a whopping Rs. 230 crores. This has been the biggest film deal cracked during the COVID times. In other news Prabhas wants Radhe Shyam to release on the same weekend as Baahubali: The Conclusion for more watch daily punch.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:58Published

Related videos from verified sources

The Beatles Get Back Documentary Movie - Sneak Peek Clip [Video]

The Beatles Get Back Documentary Movie - Sneak Peek Clip

The Beatles Get Back Documentary Movie - Clip - Plot synopsis: Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson's "The Beatles: Get Back" is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 05:49Published
Walmart Teams up With TikTok for Holiday Shopping Event [Video]

Walmart Teams up With TikTok for Holiday Shopping Event

Walmart Teams up With TikTok , for Holiday Shopping Event. The retail giant and social media platform have joined forces to provide a "livestream shopping experience" on Dec. 18. In a blog post,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
BLACKPINK delay THE SHOW live-stream concert to 'comply' with Covid-19 guidelines [Video]

BLACKPINK delay THE SHOW live-stream concert to 'comply' with Covid-19 guidelines

BLACKPINK delay THE SHOW live-stream concert to 'comply' with Covid-19 guidelines

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:14Published