Top Stories Dec 10

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

With officers... oxford police officers were called to the mark condominiums wednesday night around 7-20 for a domestic disturbance... reveal officers learned that the suspect was armed and began negotiating with them... reveal police said the negotiations lasted for a few hours until the suspect pointed a gun at the officers... reveal shots were fired and the suspect died at the scene... reveal no officers were injured..

The mississippi bureau of investigation is now leading the investigation..

We are working to learn who was involved.

Stay with wtva nine news today..

This morning in calhoun county - a community is grieving..

One child is dead another is in the hospital after an 18 wheeler hit the two elementary student while they were getting off their school bus.

The tragic incident happened in vardaman... east of calhoun city..

Deputies arrested 70 year old james murphy and charged him with one count of manslaughter... the two vardaman elementary students walked across the street after exiting their bus when they were hit by the 18-wheeler... vardaman police chief kenneth scott said that the driver was unable to stop behind another 18-wheeler, causing him to swerve into the other lane... hitting the two children.... we're told the two children are siblings... one died at the scene, and the other child was flown in a helicopter to a nearby hospital.... chief scott said he is already starting to see the impact of this tragedy on the community.... "even though a lot of them probably didn't know the children, everybody's hearts are heavy.

I know the first responders, the bystanders that tried to help the children before the first responders got there, i mean the whole community is just hurting tonight."

The man charged does not have a court date or hearing set at this time but we are working with the sheriff's office to learn more.... this is unimaginable news for many of us to imagine... but it does hit close to home for some... just over four years ago - a little girl was killed while getting off her school bus in pontotoc county..

Amiya braxton was just 7 years old ... police say she had just gotten off the school bus and was standing in her driveway when she was hit by an suv... under nathan's law -- if a child is injured by someone overtaking a school bus, the driver can be charged with aggravated assault.

Both manslaughter and aggravated assault carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison... the driver of the suv has never been charged criminally in this case... and as of today - her family is still seeking justice in their childs death..

And in 2018 - a lee county child was killed while crossing the road to board his school bus..

Dalen thomas was 9 years old... the driver - 24 year old hunter newman - was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter and sentenced to serve 2 years in prison..

Incredibly tragic news - devastating not only for the families involved but the communities as well... this morning in vardaman... counselors will be available for students who are working through this tragedy..

Our hearts go out to everyone involved...