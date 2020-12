'PSG-Istanbul protest sent a big message' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:12s - Published 4 minutes ago 'PSG-Istanbul protest sent a big message' Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says the walk-off protest by PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League 'carried a big message' in the fight against racism. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like