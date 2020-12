Victoria Beckham says her whole family are “very happy and very excited” to see her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham tie the knot with Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Beckham: We're so excited for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

Better to be safe than sorry! Lovebirds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have drawn up a prenup...

Nicola Peltz has the ultimate seal of approval. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Victoria Beckham sat down with...