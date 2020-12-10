Gwyneth Paltrow lost interest in acting after Oscars win
Gwyneth Paltrow began questioning her future in Hollywood after winning her Best Actress Oscar at the age of 26.
Glenn Close insists Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Shakespeare in Love' Oscar win didn't make senseGlenn Close doesn't think Gwyneth Paltrow deserved her Best Actress Oscar for 'Shakespeare in Love.'
Steven Soderbergh joins team producing the OscarsFilmmaker Steven Soderbergh will be part of the team producing the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on the 25th of April.
'The shine of acting wore off': Gwyneth Paltrow explains why she moved away from actingGwyneth Paltrow isn't on screen as much these days, and she explained why during a recent interview on SiriusXM.
Lorraine Kelly Doesn’t Hold Back With Verdict On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Goop ProductsLorraine Kelly Doesn’t Hold Back With Verdict On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Goop Products
Gwyneth Paltrow promotes $1,995 Ouija Board as part of her latest GOOP gift guideGwyneth Paltrow has included a $1,995 dollar Ouija Board on her annual Goop holiday guide.