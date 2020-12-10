Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwyneth Paltrow lost interest in acting after Oscars win

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Gwyneth Paltrow lost interest in acting after Oscars win

Gwyneth Paltrow lost interest in acting after Oscars win

Gwyneth Paltrow began questioning her future in Hollywood after winning her Best Actress Oscar at the age of 26.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow American actress

Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'fell out of love with acting'

 The star says success - and Harvey Weinstein - made her question "if this is really my calling"
BBC News

Gwyneth Paltrow on why she stepped away from acting: 'It's just not who I am'

 Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her decision to step away from acting during an interview with SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi on "Quarantined with Bruce."
USATODAY.com
Glenn Close insists Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Shakespeare in Love' Oscar win didn't make sense [Video]

Glenn Close insists Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Shakespeare in Love' Oscar win didn't make sense

Glenn Close doesn't think Gwyneth Paltrow deserved her Best Actress Oscar for 'Shakespeare in Love.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Steven Soderbergh joins team producing the Oscars [Video]

Steven Soderbergh joins team producing the Oscars

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will be part of the team producing the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on the 25th of April.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Why hard work has never scared Viola Davis

 After growing up in poverty, the Academy Award-winning actress said she was not turned off by the challenges of being a working actor.
CBS News

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

FaZe Banks Throws Morning Hollywood Sign Party with Full DJ Set

 Ain't no party like a Hollywood party ... especially when it's bright and early in the morning at the actual Hollywood sign. This is pretty wild, but popular pro..
TMZ.com

McConaughey criticizes Hollywood for 'arrogant' attitude toward Trump supporters

 Matthew McConaughey is criticizing some of his colleagues in Hollywood for having a "condescending" and "arrogant" attitude towards President TrumpDonald John..
WorldNews

Matthew McConaughey criticizes Hollywood 'far left;' says the right is in election 'denial'

 Matthew McConaughey makes a centrist bid in a political world where Hollywood "absolutely" condescends and both sides are getting further apart.
USATODAY.com

Academy Award for Best Actress Academy Award for Best Actress Award presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences


Related videos from verified sources

'The shine of acting wore off': Gwyneth Paltrow explains why she moved away from acting [Video]

'The shine of acting wore off': Gwyneth Paltrow explains why she moved away from acting

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't on screen as much these days, and she explained why during a recent interview on SiriusXM.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:14Published
Lorraine Kelly Doesn’t Hold Back With Verdict On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Goop Products [Video]

Lorraine Kelly Doesn’t Hold Back With Verdict On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Goop Products

Lorraine Kelly Doesn’t Hold Back With Verdict On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Goop Products

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Gwyneth Paltrow promotes $1,995 Ouija Board as part of her latest GOOP gift guide [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow promotes $1,995 Ouija Board as part of her latest GOOP gift guide

Gwyneth Paltrow has included a $1,995 dollar Ouija Board on her annual Goop holiday guide.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published