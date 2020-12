Officials In South Jersey Searching For Missing 3-Year-Old Girl And Her Father Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published 5 days ago Officials In South Jersey Searching For Missing 3-Year-Old Girl And Her Father Police say Leih Diaz and her father, Jose Diaz, were last seen leaving their home in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township. 0

