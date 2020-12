Smith: Grealish, Barkley issue behind Villa Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:25s - Published 10 minutes ago Smith: Grealish, Barkley issue behind Villa Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he has drawn a line under issue after reminding Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley of their responsibilities after they broke coronavirus restrictions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Smith breaks silence on Grealish and Barkley Covid-19 accusations Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has reminded Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley of their responsibilities...

Sutton Coldfield Observer - Published 15 hours ago



66902462 Villa boss Dean Smith has confirmed Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley will not face punishment despite...

Express and Star - Published 16 hours ago