Penny Mordaunt: We cannot accept a deal at any cost

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt said the only Brexit deal that ispossible is one which is “compatible with our sovereignty”.


Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment [Video]

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

EU sets out plans in case Brexit trade talks fail

 The EU publishes contingency plans in case of the collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK, including measures for air and road travel.
BBC News
UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published