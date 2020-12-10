Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020)

Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020)

Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After is a Sky original family tale told in the style of David Walliams’ best-selling children’s books, featuring Britain’s best acting talent and packed with laughs, heart, and magic beans.

Director: David Sant Writers: Andrew Dawson, Steve Dawson, Tim Inman Stars: Asheq Akhtar, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Blake Harrison


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jack And The Beanstalk Movie (1952) - Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, Buddy Baer [Video]

Jack And The Beanstalk Movie (1952) - Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, Buddy Baer

Jack And The Beanstalk Movie (1952) trailer - Plot synopsis: Abbott & Costello's version of the famous fairy tale, about a young boy who trades the family cow for magic beans. Director: Jean..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:47Published