Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020)
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After is a Sky original family tale told in the style of David Walliams’ best-selling children’s books, featuring Britain’s best acting talent and packed with laughs, heart, and magic beans.
Director: David Sant Writers: Andrew Dawson, Steve Dawson, Tim Inman Stars: Asheq Akhtar, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Blake Harrison