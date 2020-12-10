Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020) Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:40s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:40s - Published Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020) Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jack & The Beanstalk After Ever After is a Sky original family tale told in the style of David Walliams’ best-selling children’s books, featuring Britain’s best acting talent and packed with laughs, heart, and magic beans. Director: David Sant Writers: Andrew Dawson, Steve Dawson, Tim Inman Stars: Asheq Akhtar, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Blake Harrison 0

