2 UK Health Workers Suffer Allergic Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine

Pinal County health officials ready with plan for vaccine distribution
Arizona expected to receive 383,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by end of yearArizona is expected to receive 383,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the year, but will everyone want to take it?
Public health projects limited vaccine doses, not all health care workers may get the first doseThe United States is still waiting for approval from the FDA for a COVID-19 vaccine. 23ABC's Alex Bell has the details on the status of the county's COVID-19 vaccination plan and when one doctor thinks..