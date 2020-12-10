FDA advisory panel meeting today, could approve Pfizer vaccine
Later this morning, the FDA will meet with this panel that includes more than a dozen vaccine and infectious disease experts.
Independent Advisory Committee To Vote On Recommending Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency UseDebra Alfarone reports the committee will look at all the clinical and trial data collected plus new developments from the United Kingdom, where two people had allergic reactions after being..
Boston Doctors Represented On FDA Advisory Committee Tasked With Approving Pfizer's COVID VaccineWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
FDA to hold meeting Emergency Use Authorization meeting on Pfizer vaccine