Mesemerising video shows huge murmuration of 30,000 starlings

This mesmerising video shows a huge murmuration of 30,000 starlings swirling across a sunset.

The stunning footage was filmed by amateur wildlife photographer Ron MacDonald, 66.

He filmed the formation moving across the skyline in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, around 3.30pm.

Dad-of-four Ron took up wildlife photography when he retired from his job at NatureScot in 2015 - but as a trained scientist he is committed to not intruding on the creatures he photographs.