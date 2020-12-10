Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Smith returning for season two of Snapchat show

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Will Smith returning for season two of Snapchat show

Will Smith returning for season two of Snapchat show

Will Smith is heading back to Snapchat for a special second season of his isolation series Will From Home.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Will Smith Will Smith American actor and rapper

Jada Pinkett Smith exchanges holiday recipes with Will Smith's first wife [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith exchanges holiday recipes with Will Smith's first wife

Jada Pinkett Smith is preparing for the holidays by exchanging recipe ideas with Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino on her Red Table Talk show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
'Fresh Prince' reunion is high on emotion as Will Smith ends feud with castmate [Video]

'Fresh Prince' reunion is high on emotion as Will Smith ends feud with castmate

Will Smith has brought back both his 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' character's Aunt Vivs for a reunion special, which aired on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Snapchat Photo messaging application

Snapchat is releasing Bitmoji Paint, a massively multiplayer online painting game

 Image: Snap

Today, Snapchat is getting a new original game called Bitmoji Paint. As the name suggests, the game involves Bitmoji — those cutely..
The Verge

You can now add tweets to your snaps

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter is making it even easier to spread your tweets far and wide to every social media platform imaginable...
The Verge
Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’ [Video]

Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’

Obama cautioned against using the term “defund the police” in an interview with Snapchat show ‘Good Luck America’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

FOX Renews 'Masked Singer' For Fifth Season [Video]

FOX Renews 'Masked Singer' For Fifth Season

Fox has renewed 'The Masked Singer' for a fifth season. Wednesday is the show's two-hour semi-finals. Fox announced the fifth season of the show will debut in 2021. "This show brings joy to so many..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
The Movie Show Season 1 [Video]

The Movie Show Season 1

The Movie Show Season 1 Trailer - SyFy - Plot synopsis: A fictional public access movie review show hosted by two puppets discussing current blockbuster movies as well as classic, fan-favorite..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:10Published
Romany Malco Talks 'A Million Little Things' S3 [Video]

Romany Malco Talks 'A Million Little Things' S3

Romany Malco tells ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman what fans can expect in the third season of the emotional show "A Million Little Things" after season two ended on multiple cliffhangers.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published