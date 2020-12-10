Will Smith is heading back to Snapchat for a special second season of his isolation series Will From Home.

Will Smith returning for season two of Snapchat show

Barack Obama Disapproves of the Term ‘Defund the Police’ Obama cautioned against using the term “defund the police” in an interview with Snapchat show ‘Good Luck America’.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Twitter is making it even easier to spread your tweets far and wide to every social media platform imaginable...

Image: Snap Today, Snapchat is getting a new original game called Bitmoji Paint. As the name suggests, the game involves Bitmoji — those cutely..

'Fresh Prince' reunion is high on emotion as Will Smith ends feud with castmate Will Smith has brought back both his 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' character's Aunt Vivs for a reunion special, which aired on Wednesday.

Jada Pinkett Smith exchanges holiday recipes with Will Smith's first wife Jada Pinkett Smith is preparing for the holidays by exchanging recipe ideas with Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino on her Red Table Talk show.