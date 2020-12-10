Lexington Rescue Mission 12102020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 weeks ago

A lexington homeless shelter recently damaged in a fire is getting a little more room.... thanks to another charity.

White lexington rescue mission gets more space the lexington rescue mission says... even before last months fire..it had outgrown its space and was looking for a way to provide expanded day center services for a growing number of clients.

It says the fire...and increasingly cold weather... made the need even more critical.

Then the robert h.

Williams cultural center came to the rescue... giving the rescue mission the use of its the basement.

