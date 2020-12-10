Rihanna confirms Fenty Skin products will be in stores worldwide this month
Rihanna's Fenty Skin line will be available to purchase in-store from Boxing Day (12.26.20).
Fenty Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday SaleAccording to Allure, Fenty Beauty has upped the ante for their 2020 Black Friday Sale.
The makeup line, owned by superstar Rihanna, will offer a 30% discount on all items feature on the Fenty Beauty..
WEB EXTRA: Christmas Window Decorations In ParisA department store in Paris unveiled its Christmas window displays on Tuesday (11/17) even though no shoppers are allowed inside. Stores selling non-essential products are closed because France is in..
Rihanna's new Savage X Fenty campaign features black breast cancer survivorsRihanna's company asked three breast cancer "survivors and thrivers" to be part of the brand's new campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.