Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to continue to follow the lockdown rules and to not become 'complacent' just because there's now a vaccine.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits a busy Regent Street on the first Saturdaysince the second national lockdown in England was lifted. He said: "It's quiteclear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and those in retail, they've had ahorrendous nine months, they're keen to make sure this golden month and thisgolden quarter they can make up some of the ground lost. "They've seen thecollapse of international tourism, the collapse of domestic tourism, andthat's why they really need our support. "Unless we support our shops we can'tbe surprised if, due to a combination of Covid and lack of business, shopsclose and people lose their jobs."
Sadiq Khan has said the government's decision to place London into Tier 2 restrictions is "the right and sensible one". The Mayor of London did admit that there is concern over some boroughs in the capital and urged Londoners not to be complacent once the restrictions are lowered. He said he was pleased shops, hospitality and entertainment in the city will be open for the "golden month of December".
UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sides remain 'very large'.
The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences".