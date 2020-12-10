Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

Global  
 

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to reach a post-Brest tradeagreement with the European Union, saying a no-deal Brexit would be"catastrophic" for the UK.

He made the comments after getting on a bike tomark new grants being given to community projects, encouraging Londoners towalk and cycle.

He visited The Cut in Lambeth, where through-traffic has beenrestricted to people walking and cycling.

Mr Khan hopes the initiative will"avoid a car-led recovery", making it easier for Londoners to avoid gettingbehind the wheel.


