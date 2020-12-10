BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift announces 9th studio album

Taylor Swift has stunned fans by sharing on social media that she is elated to announce her 9th studio album.

Taylor Swift donates to fan's local food bank after Christmas lights show Taylor Swift is continuing her festive charity drive by donating to a fan's local food bank after admiring her family's extravagant holiday decor, set to the sounds of the pop superstar's music.

Less than five months after she dropped "Folklore" with less than a day's notice, Taylor Swift announced another surprise album.