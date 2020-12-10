Watch: JP Nadda's convoy attacked in Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya injured

Global  
 

Stones were hurled at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal.

The incident took place when the convoy was on its way to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata.

CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents Diamond Harbour in Lok Sabha.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also reportedly ransacked.

Protestors attempted to block the road from where Nadda's convoy was passing.

The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack on Nadda's convoy.

While BJP's Amit Malviya took to Twitter and lashed out at CM Banerjee over the incident, BJP leader Sambit Patra alleged that he along with some other leaders was attacked.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also accused the state administration of failing to act despite warnings.


