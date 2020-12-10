JTS Mortgage Minute 12/10/20 - Falling Mortgage Rates

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 10 minutes ago

Mortgage Professionals explains that mortgage rates have fallen this year and are projected to continue to do so in 2021.

1.

According to ellie mae?s origination report, 30-year mortgage rates decreased on average from 3% in september to 2.99% in october.

2.

The va loan rate fell from 2.78% to 2.75%.

3.

The average rate on fha loans remained the same, holding steady at 3.01% in october.?

4.

Where are mortgage rates headed in 2021?

According to fannie mae, freddie mac, and nar, mortgage rates?are forecast to fall even further in the coming year, but by how much, remains to be seen.

5.

Prices of existing homes are expected to rise by 2.7% next year, compared with a 5.8% increase in 2020, according to an average of forecasts from freddie, nar, and mba.

6.

Even as home prices are expected to go up in 2021, home sales are expected to pick up, as well.

7.

Some 6.3 million existing homes are expected to be sold in 2021, a 4.7% increase over 2020, according to an average of forecasts from fannie, freddie, nar, and mba.

8.

More real estate agents are embracing?virtual tours?and remote showings to ease pandemic safety concerns.

9.

In some cases, they?re even limiting in-person showings to only the most serious buyers, including those with financing already secured.

10.

That?s why getting pre- approved for a mortgage is an essential first step when home shopping.

11.

It gives you a clear picture of how much house you can afford and lets you make an offer as soon as you find your dream home.

12.

If you?re thinking about buying a home in 2021, speak to one of our loan advisors today to find out how much home you?d be able to afford.

13.

The shortage of existing homes for sale has been incredibly beneficial for homebuilders, who have seen robust demand.

14.

According to the mortgage bankers association, mortgage applications to purchase newly built homes were up nearly 33% annually in october.

15.

Many sellers that would?ve listed their homes in a normal market, decided not to because of the risks of showing their home to buyers during covid.

16.

Hopefully, moving into 2021, things will start to normalize somewhat, and sellers will feel more comfortable opening their homes up again.

17.

As more sellers enter the market, buyers will have more homes to choose from, and there will be less competition amongst buyers for the same properties.

18.

