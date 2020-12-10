Trump falsely touts election 'win' at WH Hanukkah party

Pyongyang squandered an opportunity to fundamentally reinvent its relationship with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, Washington's top North Korea envoy said on Thursday. Olivia Chan reports.
The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect JoeBiden’s son, including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings andother transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The AssociatedPress. The revelations put a renewed spotlight on questions about HunterBiden’s financial history, which dogged his father’s successful White Housecampaign and were a frequent target of President Donald Trump and his allies.They also come at a politically delicate time for the president-elect, who isweighing his choice to lead an agency that is actively investigating his son.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published
[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. According to Business Insider, the request was put forth by a group of Republican state..