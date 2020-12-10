Trump falsely touts election 'win' at WH Hanukkah party

Global  
 

At a packed White House Hanukkah party on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump falsely told his guests that he won the U.S. presidential election.


Two candidates, three decades on 60 Minutes

 A search turns up 30 years of stories about Trump and Clinton. Here's what we found in the archive
CBS News
N. Korea wasted chance with Trump: U.S. envoy [Video]

N. Korea wasted chance with Trump: U.S. envoy

Pyongyang squandered an opportunity to fundamentally reinvent its relationship with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, Washington's top North Korea envoy said on Thursday. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Hunter Biden says he's under FBI investigation while President Trump praises new election lawsuit

 Hunter Biden has revealed that he's been under an FBI investigation into his taxes since 2018. This new legal development comes as President Trump praises a new..
CBS News
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings [Video]

Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect JoeBiden’s son, including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings andother transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The AssociatedPress. The revelations put a renewed spotlight on questions about HunterBiden’s financial history, which dogged his father’s successful White Housecampaign and were a frequent target of President Donald Trump and his allies.They also come at a politically delicate time for the president-elect, who isweighing his choice to lead an agency that is actively investigating his son.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Trump Keeps Hope of Victory Alive in Remarks at WH Hanukkah Party

President Donald Trump remained confident that he won the election during his remarks at the White...
Newsmax - Published

At final White House Hanukkah party, Trump talks up ‘four more years’

Trump once again falsely claimed to have won the election, saying 'We won it by more than the first...
Haaretz - Published

'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote

'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote White House 'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote "You have...
WorldNews - Published


Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published
Erm, No: Supreme Court Won't Overturn Pennsylvania's Win For Biden [Video]

Erm, No: Supreme Court Won't Overturn Pennsylvania's Win For Biden

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. According to Business Insider, the request was put forth by a group of Republican state..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:44Published
Election officials face threats amid turmoil [Video]

Election officials face threats amid turmoil

As Donald Trump continues to deny the election outcome, election officials including Republicans face protests and death threats, most recently in Michigan.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:12Published