China’s Civil Aviation Admin. Recommends Flight Attendants Wear Diapers to Avoid Restrooms
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
China’s Civil Aviation Admin. Recommends Flight Attendants Wear Diapers to Avoid Restrooms
Video Credit:
Veuer
- Duration: 00:55s - Published
6 minutes ago
Are diapers now considered PPE? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
China flight attendants advised to wear diapers for COVID-19 protection
The Civil Aviation Administration of China has released new guidelines for the country's airline...
CTV News - Published
1 hour ago
Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks
Pfizer/BioNtech is latest vaccine hit by hackers
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings
Trump falsely touts election 'win' at WH Hanukkah party