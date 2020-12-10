Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Possible Banksy artwork appears in Bristol

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Possible Banksy artwork appears in Bristol

Possible Banksy artwork appears in Bristol

An artwork speculated to be by Banksy has appeared overnight in Vale Street,Bristol.

The creation on the side of a house in Totterdown depicts a womansneezing and her dentures flying through the air.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Banksy Banksy Pseudonymous England-based graffiti artist, political activist, and painter

'Banksy' artwork appears on side of Bristol house

 The Covid-themed mural mirrors the elusive artist's famous style but has not been authenticated.
BBC News
New bike appears next to Banksy piece [Video]

New bike appears next to Banksy piece

A replacement bicycle forming part of a Banksy mural has appeared just daysafter the original mysteriously vanished.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art [Video]

Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

The elusive British street artist Banksy confirmed on Saturday that a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published
Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural [Video]

Banksy confirms he is behind new Nottingham mural

Banksy has posted a mural of a little girl hula hooping with a bike tyre onhis Instagram account, ending speculation over whether he was behind the work.The piece appeared last Tuesday on the corner of Rothesay Avenue in Lenton,Nottingham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Bristol Bristol City and county in England

Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated [Video]

Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated

A 98-year-old man from Bristol, England became among the first people to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Avonmouth explosion: Four people killed at water works named

 The blast happened on Thursday at a water treatment works in an industrial area of Bristol.
BBC News
Four dead in explosion at waste water treatment works [Video]

Four dead in explosion at waste water treatment works

Four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment worksnear Bristol. A major incident was declared at Wessex Water’s Bristol waterrecycling centre in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth after reports of a “largeexplosion” at 11:20am. Among those killed were three employees of Wessex Waterand one contractor.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Avonmouth explosion deaths 'heartbreaking', says Bristol mayor [Video]

Avonmouth explosion deaths 'heartbreaking', says Bristol mayor

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees reacts to the death of four people following anexplosion at a waste water treatment works near Bristol.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Totterdown, Bristol Totterdown, Bristol Human settlement in England