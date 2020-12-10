Matlacha bartender turns tips into Christmas toys for local kids
With the help of a local bartender, Christmas is coming early for more than 200 boys and girls on Pine Island and Matlacha.
Tows For Tots Provide Toys For KidsLocal tow truck drivers came together for the fifth annual "Tows For Tots" to provide toys for kids in the community.
How you can buy Christmas gifts for local kids experiencing homelessness“They are still children, they still deserve new toys and special gifts. Whether it is for Christmas or their birthday, those things don’t stop just because you are experiencing homelessness.”