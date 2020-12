Hollywood's Musso & Frank Grill Launches Their Own Employee Relief Fund Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:24s - Published 1 week ago Hollywood's Musso & Frank Grill Launches Their Own Employee Relief Fund Musso & Frank Grill has launched an employee relief fund to help cover health insurance and other living expenses of its employees while the iconic Hollywood restaurant remains shuttered under California's stay at home order. Katie Johnston reports. 0

