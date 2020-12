FAO Schwarz listed on AirBnB for one night only Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 minutes ago FAO Schwarz listed on AirBnB for one night only FAO Schwarz is listing its iconic Manhattan toy store on AirBnB for one night only. One family will have free rein of the two-story, 20-thousand-square foot wonderland on Dec. 21. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ONE FAMILY WILL HAVE FREE REINOF THE TWO-STORY,20-THOUSAND-SQUARE FOOTWONDERLAND ON DECEMBER 21ST.THE FUN INCLUDES A SHOPPINGSPREE COURTESY AIR-B-N-B,BUILDING YOUR OWNREMOTE-CONTROLLED CAR, A MUSICLESSON ON THE ICONIC "GIANTDANCE ON PIANO," AND A FEAST.THE COST OF THE STAY IS ONLY 25DOLLARS, PLUS TAXES AND FEES.AN ONLINE LOTTERY FOR THE STAYBEGINS AT NOON ON DECEMBER 15THON AIR-B-N-B'S WEBSITE.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS-- ASSOON AS TODAY--THE U-





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trending: FAO Schwarz



Iconic toy store FAO Schwarz will give one family the chance to spend the night in its Manhattan, NY location. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42 Published 3 hours ago Lucky Family Can Spend The Night Alone In FAO Schwarz



The opportunity to spend the night at FAO Schwarz is coming up via Airbnb in December. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:37 Published 16 hours ago FAO Schwarz Lists Iconic New York City Toy Store on Airbnb



FAO Schwarz Lists Iconic New York City Toy Store on Airbnb Credit: nypost Duration: 00:56 Published 21 hours ago