Goodwill: V.P. Devone Holt Gives Report on Goodwill During Pandemic

and i am here with devone holt.

He is the vice president of external affairs.

Thank you so much for having us here.

Devone holt: thank you for being here today.

Speaker 1: well, the holiday season is upon us, and this holiday season is following a really tough year for a lot of folks.

How has this holiday season affected goodwill, and not only goodwill but other nonprofit organizations as well?

Devone holt: i think for us we've seen a greater influx of people into our programs and services who are seeking hope in ways that they haven't before, and so as a nonprofit, we're able to provide what i call a bright beacon of hope in a period of darkness, and a lot of other nonprofits are operating in the same way right now.

Speaker 1: oh, you know what?

That's such a great way to describe that as well, because a lot of people are searching for hope right now.

How can goodwill actually help people individually in that need of hope?

Devone holt: the first thing that comes to mind is our il sy to help people through this pandemic.

We've experienced record number donations this year, record number activity inside of our retail stores from people who are looking to find ways to stretch a dollar.

And so i look at all of these support services that goodwill offers and recognize that we were uniquely designed to support communities in times just like this.

Speaker 1: absolutely.

And what can people do specifically to help goodwill and other nonprofits right now during the season?

Devone holt: right now, nonprofits are in a position where they are uniquely poised to serve and support communities in ways maybe that the government in some instances is not able to do.

And so we want to make sure that not just goodwill but other nonprofits that are doing great work in your community, we're asking people to support them, to celebrate them, and to follow other people who need those supports and services to those nonprofit organizations in order to help them make them thrive, and consider a gift at the end of the year- speaker 1: nice.

Devone holt: ... to support the work that they do in your community.

Speaker 1: yep, absolutely.

And how do people find out more information about goodwill?

Devone holt: we're really easy to find at goodwillky.org.

You can go there to learn all of the programs and services that we offer and find ways to support us in your own way beyond that.

Speaker 1: wonderful.

Well, devone, thank you so much for having us today.

We really appreciate it.

Devone holt: thank