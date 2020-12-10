Menorah 12102020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

The eight day festival of lights --begins tonight at sunset..

Celebrated by millions of jews worldwide, it starts on the first evening when a single candle is lit on a special candelabra called the menorah..

And, the chabad of the bluegrass will light up a 10-foot grand hanukkah menorah at five tonight..

Bringing light and hope to lexington..

Gdk fs img quote:hanukkah begins at sundown chabad of the bluegrass 10-foot grand hanukkah menorah lighting ... the menorah will be placed at the lexington government center today..

Rabbi shlomo litvin says quote: "the menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us."

The menorah lighting kicks off a lighting each day of chanukah at various locations around central kentucky..

You can find them listed on our website wtvq dot com..

