Londoner conducts psychological experiment on himself in room of mirrors Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:57s - Published 1 minute ago Londoner conducts psychological experiment on himself in room of mirrors A man decided to conduct a psychological experiment on himself by seeing what would happen - if he spent 24 hours in a room full of mirrors.Rhys Simmons purchased 22 mirrors from his local Ikea with the help of his friends Jamie Kamaz, 24, and Thomas Michaelides, 24.The crew constructed a 'mirror room' and proceeded to see what the results would be if a person spent an entire day surrounded by un-ending copies of themselves.Incredible footage, uploaded to the crew's 'Passion Squad' YouTube channel, shows some of the physical and mental emotions that Rhys experienced during his time of 'relection'.Rhys, 24, from Enfield, London, found the experience in the mirror dimension "mentally draining".He said: "Initially, we were intrigued what that would be like and how you'd cope mentally in a house of mirrors."But it soon turned into a therapy session from my friends to get me to stop looking into mirrors all the time."This was one of the most painful challenges. Even though I had the 'compan 0

