U.S. Chamber of Commerce 12102020

Lyssa High speaks with Neil Bradley, Exec Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Some of those rain clouds are to be c1 3 alyssa: a bipartisan group of lawmakers have put forward a new pandemic relief package to be passed by the end of the year.

What could the new legislation mean for small businesses and families in your community?

Well, joining us to discuss is neil bradley.

He's the executive vice president and chief policy officer of the u.s. chamber of commerce.

Welcome to the show, neil.

Neil bradley: well, good morning.

Thanks for having me, alyssa.

Alyssa: well, and thank you for being here.

What will happen if another relief package is not passed this year?

Neil bradley: well, in a word, catastrophic.

We all see the numbers.

Covid is surging all across this country, including there in kentucky, and small businesses are suffering.

We just got fresh data.

There in kentucky, 39% of small businesses last month reported a reduction in revenue.

This is the height of the holiday season when many small businesses are able to make it based on what happens in the last few months of the year, but we're seeing reduced revenue.

8% of small businesses have reduced headcount. So, we're at a critical moment. The difference is, in the spring we had a lifeline for small businesses and we're really looking at the brink of failure for many small businesses.

What will the legislation do for small businesses and families? An important portion of that paycheck protection program that was created in the spring provided help to all businesses, to help them. It's important for small businesses.

Fofindd, it'sf those unempess embermillion people across america ofit aols and dae centers so that they can safely operate holiday season.

Importantly, it means money for our healthcare workers, to get that vaccine into our communities.

We all know that a vaccine and beating this virus is the path back to economic growth and employment and job creation.

We just have to get there, and this package provides the assistance for small businesses and families to help get the job done.

Alyssa: where can people go for more information, neil?

Neil bradley: that's a great question.

Go to uschamber.com.

That is uschamber.com.

You can do two really important things.

You can learn more about this pandemic relief legislation, and with a click of a button, you can send a message to your two senators, to your member of congress and demand action.

Demand that they come together, that they forge the compromise that must be forged to get relief to the small businesses and the families in lexington, across the commonwealth of kentucky, and throughout the united states.

Alyssa: neil, thank you so much for all the information.

We really appreciate you being with us.

Neil bradley: thanks for having me.

Have a great day.

Alyssa: you too.

