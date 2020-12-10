Londoner conducts psychological experiment on himself in room of mirrors

A man decided to conduct a psychological experiment on himself by seeing what would happen - if he spent 24 hours in a room full of mirrors.

Rhys Simmons purchased 22 mirrors from his local Ikea with the help of his friends Jamie Kamaz, 24, and Thomas Michaelides, 24.

The crew constructed a 'mirror room' and proceeded to see what the results would be if a person spent an entire day surrounded by un-ending copies of themselves.

Incredible footage, uploaded to the crew's 'Passion Squad' YouTube channel, shows some of the physical and mental emotions that Rhys experienced during his time of 'relection'.