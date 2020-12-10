S&P 500 Movers: GM, APA

Year to date, Apache Corp has lost about 37.9% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apache topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Motors, trading down 3.5%.

General Motors is showing a gain of 17.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Best Buy, trading down 3.4%, and Starbucks, trading up 4.4% on the day.