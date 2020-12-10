Gov. Holcomb Extends and Modifies COVID-19 Order, Sets New Hospital Requirements

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 day ago

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that he'd be extending his Executive Order on gatherings and increasing the restrictions laid out by it, while also imposing new requirements for hospitals statewide.

Is set for 4:31 pm.

Governor holcomb calling the state of indiana quote --"on fire" -- when it comes to covid-19 infections.

Gibson -- pike -- and daviess counties -- all now at the highest risk for the virus -- and with this shift to red -- comes new -- tighter -- restrictions in a new effort to curb the spread will not any exceptions to limits on social gatherings.

So for our three red zone counties events capped at 25 -- half the limit in the surrounding communities -- listed in the orange.

And governor holcomb says -- the virus is spreading at an alarming rate across all of indiana the state of indiana, when you talk about counties being red, the state of indiana is on fire.

So just to put this into context, into perspective, every one of our counties is red in terms of one of the ways that we measure this the number of cases per 100,000 residents?

Under red zone restrictions businesses can remain open -- but they are now advised to operate mainly through curbside services -- and local leaders may consider limiting hours of operation at restaurants -- bars -- and clubs.

Because these restrictions remain in effect until the counties return to orange -- and stay that way for two weeks -- that means they will last throughout the rest of the holiday season.

Many