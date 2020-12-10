Extreme traumatic stress among Rohingya genocide survivors: Report
A report by the Fortify Rights Group found most of them are suffering from depression and posttraumatic stress disorder.
Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcryRefugees and humanitarian workers say some of the refugees had been coerced into going to the flood-prone island of Bhashan Char.
Move to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote island criticised by human rights groupsBangladesh's government says it is moving the Rohingya because of overcrowding at existing refugee camps after a million fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar.
Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote islandHundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports.