Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extreme traumatic stress among Rohingya genocide survivors: Report

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Extreme traumatic stress among Rohingya genocide survivors: Report

Extreme traumatic stress among Rohingya genocide survivors: Report

A report by the Fortify Rights Group found most of them are suffering from depression and posttraumatic stress disorder.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rohingya people Rohingya people Ethnic minority in Myanmar

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcry [Video]

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcry

Refugees and humanitarian workers say some of the refugees had been coerced into going to the flood-prone island of Bhashan Char.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published
Move to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote island criticised by human rights groups [Video]

Move to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote island criticised by human rights groups

Bangladesh's government says it is moving the Rohingya because of overcrowding at existing refugee camps after a million fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:53Published
Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island [Video]

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island

Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:08Published