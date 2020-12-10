Extreme traumatic stress among Rohingya genocide survivors: Report

A report by the Fortify Rights Group found most of them are suffering from depression and posttraumatic stress disorder.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Rohingya people Ethnic minority in Myanmar Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island despite outcry



Refugees and humanitarian workers say some of the refugees had been coerced into going to the flood-prone island of Bhashan Char. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published on January 1, 1970 Move to relocate Rohingya refugees to remote island criticised by human rights groups



Bangladesh's government says it is moving the Rohingya because of overcrowding at existing refugee camps after a million fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:53 Published on January 1, 1970 Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island



Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970