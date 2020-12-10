Video Credit: Bustle - Duration: 08:14s - Published 5 minutes ago

Could Your Nick Miller Crush Demolish Toxic Masculinity?

Your celebrity crush is more important than you think.

We’re all in love with Nick Miller.

And by “we,” we’re referring to millennial women who, according to a 2018 survey from Merckle, hold the largest purchasing power of any generation.

Which means that what we love has to matter.

So we did a little digging to see what our love of men like Nick Miller, Sherlock Holmes, Mr. Darcy, and Chris Evans might mean for society as a whole.

Join us as we follow the path of very attractive internet boyfriends to determine what qualities bring this group of men ranging from Victorian child Timothée Chalamet to mountain of muscles Chris Evans together.

We’ll look into the characters they play, their looks (obvs), and their internet presence to find out what women are really looking for in IRL men.

If you’re a millennial woman, the answer may not surprise you, but it may surprise your “nice” male friends.