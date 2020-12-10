Top 10 Botched Console Launches
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:01s - Published
Top 10 Botched Console Launches
These consoles were by no means total failures, but their launches certainly were!
For this list, we’re looking at the worst console launches in video game history.
These consoles were by no means total failures, but their launches certainly were!
For this list, we’re looking at the worst console launches in video game history.
Our countdown includes PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5 and more!