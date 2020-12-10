Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 8 minutes ago

Schumer Had To Tell Feinstein To Step Down

Dianne Feinstein is the oldest member of the US Senate.

According to a report in the New Yorker, the California senator is having noticeable issues with her memory.

The issues have gotten so bad that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Feinstein to step aside as ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein recently forgot their first conversation, sources told the New Yorker.

She recently announced that she'd be stepping down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She faced backlash from progressives for not being aggressive enough in the hearings to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.