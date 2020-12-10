77 Steps Lights Up Downtown Fort Wayne Alley

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

A new sculpture is now lighting up a Fort Wayne alley and giving people another reason to visit and enjoy downtown and its public spaces.

Hard to miss the christmas lights if you're in downtown fort wayne.tonight -- a new addition may be worth another visit.

It's a new sculpture called 77 steps.this is what it looks like before... just a dark alley.check it out now.

Its located on west berry street.it was designed by kelty tappy design...with labor and materials from many local businesses.the sculpture has more than 3 hundred hanging tubes.the 77 steps... signify what it takes to walk from one end to the other.and the lights..

Have another significance.

The sculpture is a part of the city of fort wane's downtown public realm action plan.the plan transforms alleys into