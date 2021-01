Kim Exhausted In Marriage To Kanye

In August, Kim and Kayne took a "make it or break it" vacation together.

Elle Magazine reports that Kim is exhausted in her marriage to Kayne.

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight "Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions." Kayne, for his part, is "working on his psychological health and mental state." The source added that Kim believes Kayne "needs to work on himself before he can work on the well-being of anyone else."