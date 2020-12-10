Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea

A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea

South Korean authorities scrambled on Thursday to build hospital beds in shipping containers to ease strains on medical facilities stretched by the latest coronavirus wave.

Olivia Chan reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

PM welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi [Video]

PM welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

The Prime Minister has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its Covid-19 testing efforts. Welcoming the crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "Congratulations on the way the UAE has been able to handle Covid. You have tested 17 million people even though you have a population of 10 million." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

12/10: CBSN AM

 U.S. prepares for mass distribution of Covid-19 vaccine; spend the night in the iconic Fao Schwarz
CBS News
EU summit: Meeting to focus on EU budget, Covid-19, Turkey, climate, Brexit [Video]

EU summit: Meeting to focus on EU budget, Covid-19, Turkey, climate, Brexit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:33Published

No compromise on regulatory norms for Covid vaaccine: Harsh Vardhan

 Allaying the fear of the public, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday emphasised that no compromise has been made on scientific and regulatory norms..
IndiaTimes

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Need to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh at ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meet

 An ASEAN Platform, ADMM-Plus has eight Dialogue Partners Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
DNA

Asia-Pacific Shares Most Higher but Shanghai Composite Drops More than 1%

 The major Asia-Pacific stock indexes finished higher on Wednesday, but shares in China took a hit with the benchmark Shanghai Index dropping more than 1%...
WorldNews

'Jeopardy!' Champ Ken Jennings Named Alumnus of the Year at S. Korea School

 Ken Jennings -- the greatest "Jeopardy!" contestant of all time -- is being honored at the school he credits for helping him possibly become the trivia champion..
TMZ.com

Kim's sister slams Seoul over questioning zero-virus claim

 The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lambasted South Korea's foreign minister for questioning the North’s claim to be coronavirus free,..
WorldNews